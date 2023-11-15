Wednesday's contest that pits the Radford Highlanders (2-1) versus the VCU Rams (1-1) at Stuart C. Siegel Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-63 in favor of Radford, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

VCU vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

VCU vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 78, VCU 63

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-14.4)

Radford (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

VCU Performance Insights

Offensively, VCU was the 191st-ranked team in the nation (70.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 24th-best (62.9 points conceded per game).

At 30.3 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds allowed, the Rams were 264th and 116th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

VCU was 179th in the nation in assists (13.0 per game) last season.

Last season, the Rams were 310th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.1 per game) and 146th in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

VCU was 28th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.9 per game) and 67th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.9%) last season.

Last season, VCU attempted 67.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 32.7% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.5% of VCU's buckets were 2-pointers, and 24.5% were 3-pointers.

