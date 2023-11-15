The VCU Rams (1-1) and the Radford Highlanders (2-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

VCU vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU Betting Records & Stats

VCU covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

VCU's .516 ATS win percentage (16-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Radford's .500 mark (14-14-0 ATS Record).

VCU vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 70.9 140.2 62.9 127.7 134.4 Radford 69.3 140.2 64.8 127.7 135.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rams put up 70.9 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 64.8 the Highlanders allowed.

When VCU totaled more than 64.8 points last season, it went 13-6 against the spread and 20-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

VCU vs. Radford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 16-15-0 12-19-0 Radford 14-14-0 13-15-0

VCU vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Radford 15-3 Home Record 10-3 8-3 Away Record 7-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.