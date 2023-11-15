The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies shot 46.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Fighting Camels allowed to opponents.
  • Virginia Tech had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Camels ranked 335th.
  • Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Hokies recorded were 5.6 more points than the Fighting Camels allowed (68.5).
  • When Virginia Tech totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 16-8.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Virginia Tech posted 5.9 more points per game (77.2) than it did away from home (71.3).
  • The Hokies allowed 65.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
  • Virginia Tech sunk 9.5 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Coppin State W 100-55 Cassell Coliseum
11/10/2023 South Carolina L 79-77 Spectrum Center
11/15/2023 Campbell - Cassell Coliseum
11/19/2023 Wofford - Cassell Coliseum
11/23/2023 Boise State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

