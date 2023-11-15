Wednesday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) and Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) matching up at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 15.

There is no line set for the game.

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Campbell 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Campbell

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-3.2)

Virginia Tech (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

On offense, Virginia Tech was the 119th-ranked team in college basketball (74.1 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 177th (70.1 points allowed per game).

With 30.6 rebounds per game and 31.3 rebounds conceded, the Hokies were 251st and 185th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

At 15.5 assists per game last year, Virginia Tech was 29th in college basketball.

Last year, the Hokies were 74th in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and 87th in 3-point percentage (35.8%).

Last season, Virginia Tech was 165th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (7.1 per game) and 199th in defensive 3-point percentage (34%).

Virginia Tech attempted 60.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 69.8% of Virginia Tech's buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.2% were 3-pointers.

