How to Watch the Virginia vs. William & Mary Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The William & Mary Tribe (0-3) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network X
Virginia vs. William & Mary 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tribe's 66.3 points per game last year were only 3.0 more points than the 63.3 the Cavaliers gave up.
- William & Mary went 14-3 last season when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.
- Last year, the Cavaliers recorded just 2.0 more points per game (68.7) than the Tribe gave up (66.7).
- When Virginia scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 13-4.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 76-52
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/12/2023
|Campbell
|W 74-49
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/15/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/19/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tulane
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
