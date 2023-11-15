The William & Mary Tribe (0-3) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network X

Virginia vs. William & Mary 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Tribe's 66.3 points per game last year were only 3.0 more points than the 63.3 the Cavaliers gave up.
  • William & Mary went 14-3 last season when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.
  • Last year, the Cavaliers recorded just 2.0 more points per game (68.7) than the Tribe gave up (66.7).
  • When Virginia scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 13-4.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 76-52 John Paul Jones Arena
11/12/2023 Campbell W 74-49 John Paul Jones Arena
11/15/2023 William & Mary - John Paul Jones Arena
11/19/2023 Oklahoma - John Paul Jones Arena
11/24/2023 Tulane - John Gray Gymnasium

