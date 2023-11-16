Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Augusta County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Augusta County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Augusta County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stuarts Draft High School at Turner Ashby High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Bridgewater, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson Memorial High School at Fluvanna County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Palmyra, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goochland High School at Wilson Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Fishersville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.