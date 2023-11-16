Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Botetourt County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Botetourt County, Virginia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Botetourt County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pulaski County High School at Lord Botetourt High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Daleville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at James River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Buchanan, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.