Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Charlottesville County, Virginia today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Culpeper County High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fauquier High School at Charlottesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.