Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Henry County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Henry County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bassett High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Roanoke, VA
