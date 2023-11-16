The Liberty Flames (2-0) take on the Furman Paladins (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames shot 47.5% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Paladins allowed to opponents.

Liberty had a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Paladins ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Flames finished 241st.

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Flames averaged were just 3.5 more points than the Paladins gave up (71.2).

When Liberty scored more than 71.2 points last season, it went 20-2.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Liberty performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Flames ceded 55.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 69.9.

Liberty averaged 11.7 threes per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule