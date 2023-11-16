Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Loudoun County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudoun County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centreville High School at Broad Run High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 16

7:15 PM ET on November 16 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Loudoun County High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 16

7:15 PM ET on November 16 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Park View High School at Madison County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16

7:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Madison County, VA

Madison County, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - South Riding at Westfield High School