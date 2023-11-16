Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Prince William County, Virginia today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potomac Senior High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Lorton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osbourn High School at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at C.D. Hylton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
