Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Virginia Beach County, Virginia today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grassfield High School at Floyd E. Kellam High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Henry Collegiate School at Landstown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.