Thursday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) matching up with the Houston Christian Huskies (1-2) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 85-51 win as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.

Last time out, the Hokies lost 80-76 to Iowa on Thursday.

Virginia Tech vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Virginia Tech vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 85, Houston Christian 51

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hokies outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game last season (posting 72.4 points per game, 51st in college basketball, and giving up 57.8 per outing, 32nd in college basketball) and had a +528 scoring differential.

In conference games, Virginia Tech averaged fewer points per game (68.9) than its overall average (72.4).

The Hokies put up 75.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.4 more points than they averaged away from home (67.1).

In 2022-23, Virginia Tech ceded 53.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 61.9.

