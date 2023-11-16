The Omaha Mavericks (1-2) take on the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

William & Mary vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: MW Network

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
  • William & Mary compiled a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot over 45.8% from the field.
  • The Tribe were the 288th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mavericks finished 280th.
  • The Tribe scored an average of 67.2 points per game last year, 9.0 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.
  • William & Mary put together a 4-2 record last season in games it scored more than 76.2 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, William & Mary averaged 10.7 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (62.2).
  • The Tribe allowed fewer points at home (65.0 per game) than on the road (75.7) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, William & Mary made fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (39.3%) too.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Regent W 84-29 Kaplan Arena
11/9/2023 American W 75-56 Kaplan Arena
11/11/2023 @ George Washington L 95-89 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/16/2023 Omaha - Clune Arena
11/17/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
11/19/2023 Lindenwood - Clune Arena

