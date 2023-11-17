Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Alexandria County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meridian High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Springfield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
