Big South teams will take the court across four games on Friday in college basketball play. That includes the Charleston (SC) Cougars squaring off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at The Buc Dome.

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Queens (NC) Royals 12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Charleston (SC) Cougars at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers 6:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wofford Terriers at High Point Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

