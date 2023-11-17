The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSWI

BSSE and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 120 - Hornets 116

Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 7.5)

Hornets (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-4.2)

Bucks (-4.2) Pick OU: Over (235.5)



Over (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.8

The Hornets have put together a 5-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-9-0 mark of the Bucks.

Milwaukee (1-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Charlotte (1-1) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (50%).

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 63.6% of the time this season (seven out of 11), less often than Charlotte's games have (seven out of 10).

The Bucks have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-4) this season while the Hornets have a .375 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-5).

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense the Hornets are the ninth-ranked team in the league (115 points per game). Defensively they are fourth-worst (121.9 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Charlotte is 10th in the league in rebounds (45.4 per game). It is eighth in rebounds conceded (42 per game).

The Hornets are 18th in the league in assists (25.1 per game) in 2023-24.

Charlotte is 15th in the league in turnovers per game (14.2) and 22nd in turnovers forced (13).

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (9.4). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.1%.

