How to Watch Hampton vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) take the court against the Hampton Pirates (1-2) at 5:45 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hampton vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Hampton Stats Insights
- The Pirates shot 39.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 40.5% the Golden Flashes' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Hampton had a 5-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.5% from the field.
- The Pirates were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Flashes finished 91st.
- The Pirates put up only 2.3 more points per game last year (68.2) than the Golden Flashes allowed their opponents to score (65.9).
- When it scored more than 65.9 points last season, Hampton went 7-15.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Hampton Home & Away Comparison
- Hampton averaged 69.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.9 away.
- At home, the Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.1).
- At home, Hampton made 5.9 treys per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.4). Hampton's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.6%) than away (33.9%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Howard
|L 92-80
|Burr Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 109-46
|Hampton Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Norfolk State
|L 75-68
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/17/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/27/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.