The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) will play the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 5:45 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Kent State Game Information

Hampton Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Russell Dean: 13.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyrese Mullen: 7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Marquis Godwin: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Raymond Bethea Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kent State Top Players (2022-23)

Sincere Carry: 17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Malique Jacobs: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Miryne Thomas: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Chris Payton: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 5.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Hampton vs. Kent State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank 73rd 76.1 Points Scored 68.2 272nd 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 77.5 344th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 29.7 294th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.8 237th 237th 12.3 Assists 10.4 346th 99th 11.0 Turnovers 10.6 51st

