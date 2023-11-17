The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Radford Highlanders (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

James Madison vs. Radford Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

James Madison Stats Insights

Last season, the Dukes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents hit.

In games James Madison shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 14-2 overall.

The Dukes were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders ranked 251st.

Last year, the 80.5 points per game the Dukes scored were 15.7 more points than the Highlanders gave up (64.8).

James Madison went 18-5 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, James Madison averaged 11.5 more points per game (86.4) than it did away from home (74.9).

The Dukes gave up 65.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.8 on the road.

James Madison sunk 9.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.9 more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule