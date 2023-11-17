James Madison vs. Radford November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (2-0) face the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Radford Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
James Madison Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrence Edwards: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Takal Molson: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mezie Offurum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Vado Morse: 12 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Radford Top Players (2022-23)
- DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
James Madison vs. Radford Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|James Madison Rank
|James Madison AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|14th
|80.5
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|118th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|40th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|11
|99th
