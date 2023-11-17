Two streaking squads hit the court when the Liberty Flames (3-0) host the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Shockers, winners of four in a row.

Liberty vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Liberty Stats Insights

Last season, the Flames had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.9% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Shockers' opponents made.

In games Liberty shot better than 40.6% from the field, it went 22-4 overall.

The Flames were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Shockers ranked 69th.

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Flames averaged were 6.2 more points than the Shockers allowed (68.5).

When Liberty totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 22-3.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison

Liberty put up 78.8 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.

The Flames ceded 55.7 points per game last year at home, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.9).

Looking at three-pointers, Liberty performed better when playing at home last year, making 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

