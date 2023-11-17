Michigan State vs. Butler: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) host the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.
Michigan State vs. Butler Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Michigan State vs Butler Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Spartans were 16-15-0 last season.
- Butler covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last year.
Michigan State vs. Butler Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan State
|70.9
|136.2
|67.9
|135.8
|137.5
|Butler
|65.3
|136.2
|67.9
|135.8
|139.4
Additional Michigan State vs Butler Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Spartans put up 70.9 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs gave up.
- Michigan State had an 8-8 record against the spread and a 13-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.9 points.
- The Bulldogs scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- Butler put together a 12-1 ATS record and a 13-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.
Michigan State vs. Butler Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan State
|16-15-0
|17-14-0
|Butler
|15-13-0
|10-18-0
Michigan State vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Michigan State
|Butler
|12-2
|Home Record
|10-6
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-9
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.4
|69.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.1
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
