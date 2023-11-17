Norfolk State vs. Fordham: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Fordham Rams (1-1) and the Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) meet at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Norfolk State vs. Fordham Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spartans Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 14 of Norfolk State's games last year went over the point total.
- The Spartans had 13 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.
- Norfolk State (13-9-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 3.4% less often than Fordham (20-12-0) last year.
Norfolk State vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Fordham
|72.0
|147.8
|67.6
|136.2
|137.9
|Norfolk State
|75.8
|147.8
|68.6
|136.2
|141.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends
- The Spartans scored an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 8.2 more points than the 67.6 the Rams allowed to opponents.
- Norfolk State went 8-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall when it scored more than 67.6 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Norfolk State vs. Fordham Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Fordham
|20-12-0
|18-14-0
|Norfolk State
|13-9-0
|14-8-0
Norfolk State vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Fordham
|Norfolk State
|18-2
|Home Record
|10-2
|6-5
|Away Record
|6-8
|13-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-3-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|74.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.0
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.6
|11-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-3-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.