The Fordham Rams (1-1) and the Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) meet at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Norfolk State vs. Fordham Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of Norfolk State's games last year went over the point total.

The Spartans had 13 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Norfolk State (13-9-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 3.4% less often than Fordham (20-12-0) last year.

Norfolk State vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fordham 72.0 147.8 67.6 136.2 137.9 Norfolk State 75.8 147.8 68.6 136.2 141.9

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Spartans scored an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 8.2 more points than the 67.6 the Rams allowed to opponents.

Norfolk State went 8-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall when it scored more than 67.6 points last season.

Norfolk State vs. Fordham Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fordham 20-12-0 18-14-0 Norfolk State 13-9-0 14-8-0

Norfolk State vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fordham Norfolk State 18-2 Home Record 10-2 6-5 Away Record 6-8 13-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 11-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

