P.J. Washington will hope to make a difference for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Washington, in his most recent action, had 32 points and six rebounds in a 111-105 loss to the Heat.

Now let's examine Washington's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-110)

Over 15.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks gave up 113.3 points per contest last season, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the NBA last year, giving up 44.2 per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks gave up 23.9 per game last season, ranking them fifth in the NBA.

The Bucks allowed 12.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, 11th in the league in that category.

P.J. Washington vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 38 14 7 3 2 1 1 1/6/2023 28 23 2 2 5 0 2 12/3/2022 33 0 8 5 0 3 3

