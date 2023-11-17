Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Portsmouth County, Virginia, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Churchland High School at Warhill High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.