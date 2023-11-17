The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Radford Highlanders (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Radford vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders shot 46% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.3% the Dukes' opponents shot last season.
  • Radford put together a 16-5 straight up record in games it shot above 42.3% from the field.
  • The Dukes ranked 30th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Highlanders ranked 142nd.
  • The Highlanders averaged just 1.2 more points per game last year (69.3) than the Dukes gave up to opponents (68.1).
  • Radford went 11-3 last season when it scored more than 68.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Radford put up 72.5 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged on the road (65.9).
  • The Highlanders conceded fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than on the road (65.4) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Radford made more triples away (6.4 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.2%) than at home (33.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Marshall W 66-62 Colonial Hall
11/12/2023 Eastern Mennonite W 84-47 Dedmon Center
11/15/2023 @ VCU L 73-50 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/17/2023 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/21/2023 Morgan State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/26/2023 Notre Dame (MD) - Dedmon Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.