Radford vs. James Madison: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The James Madison Dukes (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the James Madison vs. Radford matchup.
Radford vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Radford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-7.5)
|148.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-6.5)
|149.5
|-385
|+290
Radford vs. James Madison Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Radford covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Highlanders were an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.
- James Madison won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Last season, 14 Dukes games went over the point total.
