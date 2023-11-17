Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Salem County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Salem County, Virginia this week.
Salem County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Salem High School at Green Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenvar High School at Gretna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Gretna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
