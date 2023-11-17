Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Salem County, Virginia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Salem County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Salem High School at Green Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenvar High School at Gretna High School