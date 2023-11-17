Tazewell County, Virginia has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Tazewell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Gate City High School at Graham High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Bluefield, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Tazewell High School at Union High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 18
  • Location: Big Stone Gap, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

