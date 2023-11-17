The South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) take the court against the VMI Keydets (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

VMI vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets shot 41.6% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 45.2% the Coyotes' opponents shot last season.

VMI compiled a 6-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Keydets were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Coyotes finished 302nd.

The Keydets averaged just 4.2 fewer points per game last year (69.4) than the Coyotes gave up (73.6).

VMI put together a 7-4 record last season in games it scored more than 73.6 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

At home, VMI scored 73.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.5.

The Keydets allowed fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.

At home, VMI knocked down 10.2 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (8.9). VMI's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (33.8%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule