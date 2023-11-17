Friday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) and the VMI Keydets (1-2) at Desert Diamond Arena has a projected final score of 81-74 based on our computer prediction, with a favored South Dakota squad securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

VMI vs. South Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

VMI vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 81, VMI 74

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. South Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota (-6.8)

South Dakota (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 154.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VMI Performance Insights

VMI ranked 232nd in the country with 69.4 points per contest last year, but on defense it lagged behind, giving up 76.8 points per game (22nd-worst in college basketball).

With 32.4 boards per game, the Keydets were 134th in the nation. They ceded 31.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 217th in college basketball.

VMI put up 11.4 assists per game, which ranked them 307th in the country.

Last season the Keydets averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.4 turnovers per contest (310th-ranked).

The Keydets had a 35.1% three-point percentage last season (122nd-ranked in college basketball), but they really shined by sinking 9.7 three-pointers per game (12th-best).

In terms of three-pointers, VMI was inefficient defensively, as it ranked -4-worst in college basketball in threes allowed (10.7 per game) and 22nd-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.7%).

In terms of shot breakdown, VMI took 54.2% two-pointers (accounting for 61.4% of the team's baskets) and 45.8% three-pointers (38.6%).

