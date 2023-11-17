With eight games on the ACC Week 12 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks Duke (-4) against Virginia is the best bet against the spread, while the Boston College vs. Pittsburgh matchup is the best over/under to bet on. See more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 12 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Duke -4 vs. Virginia

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers

Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 13.6 points

Duke by 13.6 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: The CW

Pick: Louisville +1 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes

Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 7.1 points

Louisville by 7.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Boston College +3 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Pittsburgh Panthers

Boston College Eagles at Pittsburgh Panthers Projected Favorite & Spread: Boston College by 2.7 points

Boston College by 2.7 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 12 ACC Total Bets

Over 45.5 - Boston College vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Pittsburgh Panthers

Boston College Eagles at Pittsburgh Panthers Projected Total: 51.1 points

51.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47.5 - Duke vs. Virginia

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers

Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers Projected Total: 51.7 points

51.7 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: The CW

Over 46.5 - Louisville vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes

Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes Projected Total: 50.2 points

50.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Week 12 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Florida State 10-0 (8-0 ACC) 38.3 / 17.3 443.7 / 332.9 Louisville 9-1 (6-1 ACC) 32.7 / 17.1 440.4 / 300.1 North Carolina 8-2 (4-2 ACC) 39.9 / 25.5 520.6 / 389.2 NC State 7-3 (4-2 ACC) 24.8 / 19.4 324.4 / 314.9 Virginia Tech 5-5 (4-2 ACC) 26.0 / 23.9 378.7 / 317.2 Georgia Tech 5-5 (4-3 ACC) 32.0 / 31.3 444.2 / 454.8 Boston College 6-4 (3-3 ACC) 26.4 / 28.5 396.7 / 374.6 Duke 6-4 (3-3 ACC) 27.6 / 18.8 344.3 / 349.9 Clemson 6-4 (3-4 ACC) 30.3 / 21.2 408.3 / 272.3 Miami (FL) 6-4 (2-4 ACC) 30.9 / 20.7 427.6 / 312.5 Syracuse 5-5 (1-5 ACC) 24.9 / 22.3 358.1 / 381.2 Pittsburgh 2-8 (1-5 ACC) 19.9 / 28.2 310.0 / 371.0 Virginia 2-8 (1-5 ACC) 23.2 / 32.3 369.1 / 398.2 Wake Forest 4-6 (1-6 ACC) 20.5 / 24.6 330.3 / 372.2

