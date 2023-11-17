How to Watch William & Mary vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Air Force Falcons (2-2) face the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on MW Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
William & Mary vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Charleston (SC) vs Wyoming (2:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Hampton vs Kent State (5:45 PM ET | November 17)
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Falcons gave up to their opponents (44.5%).
- Last season, William & Mary had a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
- The Tribe were the 288th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Falcons finished 351st.
- The Tribe scored an average of 67.2 points per game last year, only 0.1 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons gave up.
- William & Mary went 10-3 last season when it scored more than 67.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, William & Mary averaged 10.7 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (62.2).
- The Tribe allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (75.7) last season.
- At home, William & Mary made 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, two more than it averaged away (6.6). William & Mary's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|American
|W 75-56
|Kaplan Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 95-89
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/16/2023
|Omaha
|L 89-83
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/25/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Kaplan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.