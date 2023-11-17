The Air Force Falcons (1-1) play the William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on MW Network.

William & Mary vs. Air Force Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: MW Network

William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)

Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Noah Collier: 9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Air Force Top Players (2022-23)

Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

William & Mary vs. Air Force Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 67.2 294th 86th 67.1 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 358th 27.1 Rebounds 29.8 288th 351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 7.8 125th 35th 15.3 Assists 12.2 249th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.2 113th

