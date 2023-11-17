The Princeton Tigers versus the UCLA Bruins is one of many compelling options on the Friday college basketball schedule.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Princeton Tigers vs. No. 3 UCLA Bruins

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch Princeton vs. UCLA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Princeton Tigers vs. No. 3 UCLA Bruins

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch Princeton vs. UCLA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 12 Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Location: Gainesville, Florida

How to Watch Florida State vs. Florida

TV: SEC Network+

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Racers vs. No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Location: Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch Murray State vs. Indiana

TV: B1G+

No. 7 LSU Tigers vs. SE Louisiana Lions

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: University Center (LA)

University Center (LA) Location: Hammond, Louisiana

How to Watch LSU vs. SE Louisiana