Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Fairfax County, Virginia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Annandale High School at Woodbridge Senior High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 18

9:00 AM ET on November 18 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

South County High School at Osbourn High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfax High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18

3:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Battlefield High School at W. T. Woodson High School