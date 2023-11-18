The George Mason Patriots (4-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason vs. Robert Morris 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonials put up an average of 57.8 points per game last year, just 4.0 fewer points than the 61.8 the Patriots gave up.
  • When Robert Morris allowed fewer than 60.5 points last season, it went 9-1.
  • Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Patriots averaged were only 0.7 fewer points than the Colonials allowed (61.2).
  • George Mason had an 11-4 record last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.
  • The Patriots shot 36.1% from the field last season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Colonials allowed to opponents.
  • The Colonials shot at a 33.8% clip from the field last season, 11.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Patriots averaged.

George Mason Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Marshall W 84-77 EagleBank Arena
11/12/2023 @ William & Mary W 77-72 Kaplan Arena
11/15/2023 Pittsburgh W 60-52 EagleBank Arena
11/18/2023 Robert Morris - EagleBank Arena
11/22/2023 @ American - Bender Arena
11/26/2023 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex

