Saturday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) and Hampton Pirates (1-3) going head to head at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 84-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 5:45 PM ET on November 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Hampton vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Hampton vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 84, Hampton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: FGCU (-18.7)

FGCU (-18.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Hampton Performance Insights

Hampton's defensive performance was 15th-worst in the country last year with 77.5 points allowed per game, but offensively it played better, putting up 68.2 points per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball).

The Pirates ranked 294th in college basketball with 29.7 boards per contest, but they allowed 34.9 rebounds per game, which ranked 10th-worst in college basketball.

When it comes to assists, Hampton dished out just 10.4 per game (13th-worst in college basketball).

The Pirates were 51st in college basketball with 10.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 317th with 10.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Pirates made 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 32.1% shooting percentage (291st-ranked) from downtown.

Hampton, who ranked 263rd in college basketball with 7.9 threes conceded per game, allowed a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land, which was eighth-worst in the nation.

Hampton took 63.4% two-pointers and 36.6% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 70.1% were two-pointers and 29.9% were threes.

