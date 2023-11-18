The Elon Phoenix (5-5) square off against a fellow CAA foe when they visit the Hampton Pirates (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Rhodes Stadium.

Elon is putting up 321.5 yards per game on offense (91st in the FCS), and rank 91st on defense, yielding 387.2 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Hampton is accumulating 375.9 total yards per game (45th-ranked). It ranks 99th in the FCS on defense (401 total yards given up per game).

Hampton vs. Elon Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Rhodes Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Hampton vs. Elon Key Statistics

Hampton Elon 375.9 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.5 (86th) 401 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.2 (93rd) 231.8 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123 (87th) 144.1 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.5 (69th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has put up 1,368 passing yards, or 136.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.6% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 57 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner eight times.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Burris, has carried the ball 96 times for 778 yards (77.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Darran Butts has collected 656 yards (on 107 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Romon Copeland's 421 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions on 30 targets with two touchdowns.

Paul Woods has racked up 268 receiving yards (26.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

Dorrian Moultrie's 26 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has thrown for 1,654 yards (165.4 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 58.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jalen Hampton has carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 814 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Wayne Dixie has collected 136 yards on 37 carries, scoring one time.

Chandler Brayboy's leads his squad with 529 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 39 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jordan Bonner has put up a 517-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes on 37 targets.

Johncarlos Miller has hauled in 23 receptions for 394 yards, an average of 39.4 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

