The Hampton Pirates (1-3) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The game will begin at 5:45 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Hampton vs. FGCU Game Information

Hampton Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

FGCU Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Hampton vs. FGCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank 185th 71.3 Points Scored 68.2 272nd 153rd 69.4 Points Allowed 77.5 344th 178th 31.8 Rebounds 29.7 294th 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 6.8 237th 193rd 12.8 Assists 10.4 346th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 10.6 51st

