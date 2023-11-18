The New York Knicks (2-4), on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center, battle the Charlotte Hornets (2-3). The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, MSG

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball posts 14.3 points, 6.0 boards and 9.0 assists per contest, shooting 25.0% from the floor and 25.0% from downtown with 2.0 made treys per game.

Terry Rozier posts 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Gordon Hayward posts 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 21.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Miller puts up 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 43.8% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle puts up 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson is putting up 20.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 37.5% of his shots from the floor and 48.0% from 3-point range, with 4.0 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Knicks are getting 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this year.

Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Hornets vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Hornets Knicks 116.0 Points Avg. 103.3 121.2 Points Allowed Avg. 103.3 48.0% Field Goal % 39.9% 31.5% Three Point % 32.4%

