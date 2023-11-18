Here's a look at the injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (9-7), which currently has only one player listed, as the Hurricanes prepare for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7) at PNC Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 51 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.

It has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -1.

Penguins Season Insights

With 53 goals (3.5 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.

Pittsburgh gives up 2.8 goals per game (42 total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

Their +11 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-165) Penguins (+140) 6.5

