The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7), winners of four straight road games, visit the Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) at PNC Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Hurricanes' offense has put up 24 goals in their past 10 outings, while conceding 21 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that time have netted six power-play goals (21.4%). They are 6-4-0 in those contests.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-165)

Hurricanes (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs Penguins Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have gone 4-0-4 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 9-7.

Carolina is 4-1-0 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Hurricanes registered only one goal, they lost both times.

Carolina has lost the only game this season when it scored two goals.

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 12 games (9-3-0, 18 points).

In the nine games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 6-3-0 to register 12 points.

In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 8-4-0 (16 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 17th 3.19 Goals Scored 3.53 9th 18th 3.25 Goals Allowed 2.8 9th 3rd 34.1 Shots 34.5 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 29.9 12th 9th 24.14% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 17th 78.57% Penalty Kill % 85.11% 9th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.