Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sidney Crosby are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's leading offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and an average ice time of 15:23 per game.

Sebastian Aho has four goals and nine assists, equaling 13 points (0.8 per game).

Brady Skjei has 12 points for Carolina, via two goals and 10 assists.

Pyotr Kochetkov's record is 1-4-0. He has given up 14 goals (3.11 goals against average) and recorded 100 saves.

Penguins Players to Watch

Crosby has totaled 10 goals (0.7 per game) and dished out 10 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 3.7 shots per game and shooting 17.9%. This places him among the leaders for Pittsburgh with 20 total points (1.3 per game).

With 19 total points (1.3 per game), including six goals and 13 assists through 15 games, Jake Guentzel is crucial for Pittsburgh's attack.

This season, Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin has 17 points, courtesy of eight goals (third on team) and nine assists (fourth).

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a .900 save percentage (34th in the league), with 63 total saves, while conceding six goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put up a 1-1-0 record between the posts for Pittsburgh this season.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 17th 3.19 Goals Scored 3.53 9th 18th 3.25 Goals Allowed 2.8 9th 3rd 34.1 Shots 34.5 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 29.9 12th 9th 24.14% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 17th 78.57% Penalty Kill % 85.11% 9th

