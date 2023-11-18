Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Penguins on November 18, 2023
Player prop bet options for Sebastian Aho, Sidney Crosby and others are available when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, who has scored 13 points in 13 games (four goals and nine assists).
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 16 games, with six goals and seven assists.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Martin Necas has scored five goals and added seven assists through 16 games for Carolina.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Crosby has collected 10 goals and 10 assists in 15 games for Pittsburgh, good for 20 points.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|3
|1
|4
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Jake Guentzel has helped lead the attack for Pittsburgh this season with six goals and 13 assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
