The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (10-0) are 9-point favorites at home at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Both teams feature dynamic offenses, with the Dukes 23rd in points per game, and the Mountaineers 22nd. This matchup has an over/under of 55.5 points.

Offensively, James Madison ranks 34th in the FBS with 433.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 26th in total defense (324.8 yards allowed per contest). Appalachian State's offense has been consistently moving the chains, putting up 456.3 total yards per game (14th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 82nd by giving up 388.7 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN+

James Madison vs Appalachian State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -9 -110 -110 55.5 -105 -115 -350 +270

Looking to place a bet on James Madison vs. Appalachian State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

James Madison Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Dukes' offense play poorly, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS in total yards (511 total yards per game). They rank 38th defensively (320.7 total yards surrendered per contest).

Over the Dukes' last three games, they rank 27th in scoring offense (38.7 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (15.7 points per game surrendered).

While James Madison's pass defense ranks 24th-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three contests (199.7), it ranks third-best on the offensive side of the ball (368 passing yards per game) over that time frame.

The last three games have seen the Dukes' rushing offense struggle, ranking -12-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (143 per game). They rank 75th defensively (121 rushing yards allowed per contest).

The Dukes have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

James Madison has hit the over in each of its past three contests.

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison has gone 7-3-0 ATS this season.

The Dukes have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9-point favorites.

James Madison has hit the over in six of its 10 games with a set total (60%).

James Madison has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.

James Madison has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Dukes have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on James Madison to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 2,800 passing yards for James Madison, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 310 rushing yards (31 ypg) on 76 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kaelon Black, has carried the ball 118 times for 531 yards (53.1 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 21 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 99 times this year and racked up 458 yards (45.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 903 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 45 catches (out of 73 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has put together an 841-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 60 passes on 71 targets.

Phoenix Sproles has a total of 270 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 33 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Jalen Green leads the team with 15.5 sacks, and also has 14 TFL, 42 tackles, and one interception.

Aiden Fisher, James Madison's leading tackler, has 75 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Francis Meehan leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 30 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.