Can we anticipate Jordan Martinook finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

Martinook is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Martinook has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 42 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 15:52 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:43 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:32 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:15 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

