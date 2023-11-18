The No. 25 Liberty Flames (10-0) take on the UMass Minutemen (3-7) at Williams Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Liberty ranks 34th in scoring defense this season (20.7 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 39 points per game. UMass' defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 416.1 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst. On offense, it ranks 88th with 359.5 total yards per contest.

Liberty vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. UMass Key Statistics

Liberty UMass 496.4 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.5 (93rd) 347.4 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.1 (106th) 278 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.9 (71st) 218.4 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.6 (92nd) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 20 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (73rd)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 2,184 passing yards, completing 59.3% of his passes and recording 26 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 705 yards (70.5 ypg) on 115 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has racked up 1,066 yards on 181 carries while finding paydirt nine times as a runner.

CJ Daniels' 792 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 60 times and has registered 37 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 429 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Noah Frith has racked up 11 receptions for 221 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has recored 1,038 passing yards, or 103.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.3% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with three interceptions.

Kay'Ron Adams is his team's leading rusher with 201 carries for 1,014 yards, or 101.4 per game. He's found the end zone nine times on the ground, as well.

Gregroy Desrosiers has totaled 285 yards on 31 carries with four touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson leads his squad with 637 receiving yards on 45 catches with three touchdowns.

George Johnson has put up a 355-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 45 targets.

Mark Pope's 42 targets have resulted in 24 grabs for 301 yards and one touchdown.

